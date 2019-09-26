Eaton Vance Management Sells 61,029 Shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Eaton Vance Management decreased its stake in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 969,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 61,029 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.22% of American Tower worth $198,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMT. Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its holdings in American Tower by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in American Tower by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 4,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.80, for a total transaction of $1,003,413.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,608,671.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Craig Macnab sold 5,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.46, for a total transaction of $1,342,163.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,233,321.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,354 shares of company stock valued at $28,232,160 over the last quarter. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of American Tower stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $222.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,930,925. American Tower Corp has a 52-week low of $140.40 and a 52-week high of $242.00. The company has a market cap of $99.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $225.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.91). American Tower had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 24.75%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Tower Corp will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.06%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AMT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. UBS Group cut shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of American Tower from $236.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of American Tower to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of American Tower from $225.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Tower currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.87.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

