Eaton Vance Management Sells 72,027 Shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Eaton Vance Management reduced its position in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 791,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 72,027 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.32% of S&P Global worth $179,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,916,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,764,503,000 after purchasing an additional 193,682 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in S&P Global by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,706,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,805,622,000 after purchasing an additional 339,310 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its position in S&P Global by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 6,451,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,469,675,000 after purchasing an additional 20,045 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its stake in S&P Global by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 4,213,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $887,238,000 after acquiring an additional 80,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in S&P Global by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,108,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $654,425,000 after acquiring an additional 12,880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.57% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Shares of SPGI stock traded down $0.70 on Thursday, reaching $253.88. 7,742 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,213,978. S&P Global Inc has a 12-month low of $156.68 and a 12-month high of $269.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.52, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $62.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $256.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.44.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.15. S&P Global had a return on equity of 341.54% and a net margin of 31.02%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current year.

SPGI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus lifted their target price on S&P Global to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on S&P Global from $246.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on S&P Global from $244.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $231.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $254.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.23.

In related news, insider Nicholas Cafferillo sold 9,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.95, for a total transaction of $2,506,987.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,885,489.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alexander Matturri, Jr. sold 1,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.44, for a total value of $232,053.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,314,528.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,425 shares of company stock valued at $5,898,602 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

See Also: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.