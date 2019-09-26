Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX) Trading Up 0.3%

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX) shares were up 0.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $12.35 and last traded at $12.32, approximately 2,038 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 29,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.28.

Get Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0415 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. This represents a yield of 4.1%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 8.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 121,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 9,755 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 7.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 86,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 5,782 shares during the last quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 42.6% in the second quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 182,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 54,395 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 19.1% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 3,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 31.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 51,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 12,534 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX)

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

Featured Article: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.