EDRCoin (EDRC) Reaches Market Cap of $143,388.00

EDRCoin (CURRENCY:EDRC) traded up 39% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 26th. EDRCoin has a market capitalization of $143,388.00 and $138.00 worth of EDRCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, EDRCoin has traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar. One EDRCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0489 or 0.00000608 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, YoBit and Cryptopia.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000032 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About EDRCoin

EDRC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2016. EDRCoin’s total supply is 3,669,691 coins and its circulating supply is 2,931,224 coins. EDRCoin’s official Twitter account is @EDRCoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for EDRCoin is www.edrcoin.cash.

EDRCoin Coin Trading

EDRCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDRCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EDRCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EDRCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

