EI Group PLC (LON:EIG) Receives GBX 220 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of EI Group PLC (LON:EIG) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 220 ($2.87).

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EIG. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating on shares of EI Group in a report on Monday, September 9th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.87) price target on shares of EI Group in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EI Group in a report on Thursday, July 18th.

Get EI Group alerts:

Shares of LON EIG remained flat at $GBX 280.80 ($3.67) during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 5,926,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,150,000. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 281.30 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 234.24. EI Group has a 12-month low of GBX 158.20 ($2.07) and a 12-month high of GBX 289 ($3.78). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19.

EI Group Company Profile

Ei Group plc operates leased and tenanted pubs in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Publican Partnerships, Commercial Properties, and Managed. The company engages in the rental of commercial properties, as well as financing and public houses management businesses. It is also involved in the sale of foods and drinks, as well as accommodation and gaming machines.

Featured Story: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for EI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.