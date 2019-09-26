El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $67.24

El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $67.24 and last traded at $67.20, with a volume of 1581 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.05.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised El Paso Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut El Paso Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $203.08 million during the quarter. El Paso Electric had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 7.79%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. El Paso Electric’s payout ratio is currently 66.09%.

In related news, Director Stephen Wertheimer sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.40, for a total value of $1,660,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,376 shares in the company, valued at $1,817,766.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward Escudero sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.37, for a total value of $995,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,015.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,094 shares of company stock valued at $4,254,910 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. 6 Meridian lifted its stake in shares of El Paso Electric by 1.4% in the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 13,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments lifted its stake in shares of El Paso Electric by 1.7% in the first quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 12,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in shares of El Paso Electric by 2.2% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 12,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of El Paso Electric by 1.8% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of El Paso Electric by 3.5% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 13,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. 91.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE)

El Paso Electric Co engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in West Texas and southern New Mexico. Its energy sources consist of nuclear fuel, natural gas, coal, wind turbines, and purchased power. The company’s electrical generating facilities include Palo Verde Station, Newman Power Station, Rio Grande Power Station, Four Corners Station, Copper Power Station, and Wind Ranch.

