Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) Downgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

ERI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Eldorado Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Eldorado Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Eldorado Resorts in a research note on Sunday, September 1st. TheStreet cut Eldorado Resorts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Eldorado Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eldorado Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.90.

Shares of ERI traded down $0.97 on Thursday, reaching $39.48. The stock had a trading volume of 2,189,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,248,566. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.13. Eldorado Resorts has a 12-month low of $31.86 and a 12-month high of $54.99.

Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $637.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.74 million. Eldorado Resorts had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Eldorado Resorts will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Eldorado Resorts news, Director James B. Hawkins bought 6,000 shares of Eldorado Resorts stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.35 per share, with a total value of $242,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 119,137 shares in the company, valued at $4,807,177.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James B. Hawkins bought 2,000 shares of Eldorado Resorts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.70 per share, with a total value of $71,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 125,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,467,390.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 4.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 117,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,420,000 after acquiring an additional 4,875 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 2.5% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 96,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,519,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 9.1% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,964,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,733,000 after acquiring an additional 163,078 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc grew its holdings in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 6.6% in the second quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 9,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eldorado Resorts in the first quarter worth $28,000. 99.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eldorado Resorts

Eldorado Resorts, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. It owns and operates Eldorado Resort Casino Reno, a hotel, casino, and entertainment facility; Silver Legacy Resort Casino, a themed hotel and casino; Circus Circus Reno, a hotel-casino and entertainment complex; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, a hotel and tri-level riverboat dockside casino; Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort, a hotel, casino, entertainment, and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; Presque Isle Downs & Casino, a casino and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; and Eldorado Gaming Scioto Downs, a modern racino.

