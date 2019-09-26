Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Bought by Covington Capital Management

Covington Capital Management raised its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 37.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,785 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,400 shares during the quarter. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $4,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 86.6% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 349 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 4.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,337 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 41.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 82,947 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $8,430,000 after buying an additional 24,209 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the first quarter valued at approximately $466,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 260.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,324 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after buying an additional 9,631 shares in the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EA opened at $92.96 on Thursday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $73.91 and a one year high of $121.30. The company has a market cap of $28.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.15.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The game software company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.10). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 42.75% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The business had revenue of $743.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.55 million. As a group, analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on EA shares. BidaskClub upgraded Electronic Arts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Atlantic Securities upgraded Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Electronic Arts from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $100.00 price target on Electronic Arts and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $110.00 price target on Electronic Arts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Electronic Arts has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.64.

In other Electronic Arts news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total transaction of $517,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,198,312. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Chris Bruzzo sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 36,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,677,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,074 shares of company stock worth $9,331,897 in the last 90 days. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

