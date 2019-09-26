Emerging Markets Equity Select ETF Plans — Dividend of $1.03 (NASDAQ:RNEM)

Emerging Markets Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNEM) declared a — dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 1.0331 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 25th.

Shares of RNEM stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $49.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,401. Emerging Markets Equity Select ETF has a 1-year low of $45.46 and a 1-year high of $52.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.79.

Further Reading: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Emerging Markets Equity Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerging Markets Equity Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.