Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) Price Target Lowered to $16.00 at UBS Group

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) had its price objective decreased by UBS Group from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Enable Midstream Partners in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $15.00 target price on Enable Midstream Partners and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine cut Enable Midstream Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Enable Midstream Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.67.

Shares of NYSE:ENBL opened at $12.46 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.48. Enable Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $11.78 and a 52-week high of $17.44.

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $735.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $914.49 million. Enable Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 16.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Enable Midstream Partners will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a $0.331 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. Enable Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 118.92%.

In related news, Director Sean Trauschke acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.26 per share, with a total value of $30,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,950. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners in the second quarter worth about $101,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners in the second quarter worth about $150,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners in the second quarter worth about $265,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners in the second quarter worth about $286,000. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 212.7% in the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 24,570 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 16,713 shares during the period. 17.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enable Midstream Partners

Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing; and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering, processing, and fractionation services in the Anadarko, Arkoma, and Ark-La-Tex basins, as well as crude oil gathering services in the Bakken Shale formation of the Williston Basin for its producer customers.

