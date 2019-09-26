Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $47.44

Enbridge Inc (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $47.44 and traded as low as $46.71. Enbridge shares last traded at $47.32, with a volume of 1,083,093 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ENB shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Monday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Enbridge from C$59.00 to C$54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, GMP Securities lowered their price objective on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$54.90.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$45.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$47.44. The company has a market cap of $94.94 billion and a PE ratio of 19.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.29.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$13.26 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc will post 2.7685163 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.738 per share. This represents a $2.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.23%. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.97%.

Enbridge Company Profile (TSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

