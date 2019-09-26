Encompass Health Corp (NYSE:EHC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Encompass Health Corp (NYSE:EHC) will report earnings of $0.89 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Encompass Health’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.92 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.86. Encompass Health posted earnings of $0.91 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Encompass Health will report full-year earnings of $3.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.76 to $3.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.61 to $4.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Encompass Health.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 24.10%.

EHC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Encompass Health in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upgraded Encompass Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Encompass Health in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Encompass Health from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Encompass Health to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.60.

NYSE EHC traded up $0.34 on Friday, reaching $63.42. The company had a trading volume of 564,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 771,627. The firm has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.85. Encompass Health has a fifty-two week low of $56.74 and a fifty-two week high of $79.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from Encompass Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.75%.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

See Also: What is the Current Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Encompass Health (EHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.