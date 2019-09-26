Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Shares Up 10%

Endeavour Silver Corp (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR)’s share price shot up 10% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.75 and last traded at $2.74, 4,842,220 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 170% from the average session volume of 1,793,856 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.49.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EXK. ValuEngine raised shares of Endeavour Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Noble Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Sunday, June 23rd. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from $3.00 to $4.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Endeavour Silver from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.13.

The stock has a market cap of $382.12 million, a P/E ratio of -29.33 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.27.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The mining company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $29.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.00 million. Endeavour Silver had a negative net margin of 25.06% and a negative return on equity of 21.18%. As a group, analysts expect that Endeavour Silver Corp will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,685,225 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $13,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,000 shares during the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver in the 2nd quarter worth about $782,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 32,144 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,493 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 246,200 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 768,634 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 104,716 shares during the last quarter. 18.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK)

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold deposits and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the Guanaceví mine in Durango; the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Cubo mine in Guanajuato.

