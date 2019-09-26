Endurance International Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EIGI) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its holdings in Endurance International Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EIGI) by 92.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,710 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 142,300 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Endurance International Group were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EIGI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Endurance International Group by 43.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,993,429 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,968,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017,718 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Endurance International Group by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,039,710 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,564,000 after purchasing an additional 315,401 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Endurance International Group by 3.1% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 226,969 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 6,748 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Endurance International Group by 3.9% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 120,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Endurance International Group by 166.3% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 64,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 40,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Endurance International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Endurance International Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Endurance International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.63.

In related news, CFO Marc Montagner sold 9,637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.54, for a total value of $53,388.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Opportunistic Value Fun Okumus bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.30 per share, for a total transaction of $129,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 50.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EIGI traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,282,331. The stock has a market capitalization of $585.68 million, a P/E ratio of 128.50 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.85 and a 200-day moving average of $5.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.20. Endurance International Group Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $10.06.

Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $278.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.72 million. Endurance International Group had a positive return on equity of 5.21% and a negative net margin of 2.07%. Endurance International Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Endurance International Group Holdings Inc will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About Endurance International Group

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform solutions for small-and medium-sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Web Presence, Domain, and Email Marketing. It offers Web hosting services, including entry-level shared hosting, and virtual private server and dedicated hosting solutions; Website building tools that enable subscribers to create a Web presence; domain registration, management, and resale services; malware protection solutions to protect subscribers' Websites from viruses, malicious code, and other threats; and backup control solutions that enable subscribers to schedule, maintain, manage, and restore backups of their online data and Websites.

