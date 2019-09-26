Enerdynamic Hybrid Technologies (CVE:EHT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.02

Enerdynamic Hybrid Technologies Corp (CVE:EHT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 526500 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The firm has a market cap of $8.11 million and a PE ratio of -1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.03 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.04.

About Enerdynamic Hybrid Technologies (CVE:EHT)

EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, assembles, and distributes structural building systems with integrated alternative energy technologies in Canada. The company offers fiberglass reinforced structural insulted panels; and solar panels, alternative energy producing carports, and alternative energy producing mobile trailers under the ENERTEC brand.

