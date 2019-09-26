Energy Fuels (TSE:EFR) Shares Down 0.4%

Energy Fuels Inc (TSE:EFR) (NASDAQ:UUUU)’s share price traded down 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$2.60 and last traded at C$2.62, 36,669 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 85% from the average session volume of 250,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.63.

Separately, Eight Capital decreased their price target on Energy Fuels from C$6.15 to C$5.60 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

Get Energy Fuels alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.44. The company has a current ratio of 8.46, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.57.

Energy Fuels (TSE:EFR) (NASDAQ:UUUU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.07) by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$4.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$16.38 million. Research analysts predict that Energy Fuels Inc will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Energy Fuels Company Profile (TSE:EFR)

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch uranium recovery facility located in Wyoming; the Alta Mesa project located in Texas; and the White Mesa Mill located in Utah.

Read More: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.