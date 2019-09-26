Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Enservco Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $0.26. Enservco shares last traded at $0.27, with a volume of 65,003 shares trading hands.

Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $7.21 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Enservco stock. AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Enservco Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,275,290 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,040 shares during the quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. owned approximately 7.87% of Enservco worth $1,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV)

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides oil field services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. The company operates through Well Enhancement Services, Water Transfer Services, Water Hauling Services, and Construction Services segments. It offers frac water heating, hot oiling, pressure testing, acidizing, water transfer, bacteria and scale treatment, freshwater and saltwater hauling, fluid disposal, frac tank rental, well site construction, and other general oil field services.

