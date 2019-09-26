Enterprise Diversified (OTCMKTS:SYTE) Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of Enterprise Diversified Inc (OTCMKTS:SYTE) fell 2.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.40 and last traded at $4.40, 213 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 93% from the average session volume of 3,132 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.50.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.05.

About Enterprise Diversified (OTCMKTS:SYTE)

Enterprise Diversified, Inc, an Internet service provider (ISP), provides consumer and business-grade Internet access, wholesale managed modem services for downstream ISPs, Web hosting, and various ancillary services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Corporate, Internet Operations, HVAC Operations, Real Estate Operations, and Asset Management Operations.

Further Reading: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Diversified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Diversified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.