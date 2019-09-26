Equitable Trust Co. Decreases Stake in Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR)

Equitable Trust Co. reduced its stake in Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,075 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 13,300 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 6,195.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,321,049 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $66,022,000 after buying an additional 3,268,293 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,808,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Matador Resources by 236.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,362,728 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $66,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363,259 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 71.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,892,662 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,627,000 after acquiring an additional 786,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,898,000. 95.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MTDR traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,714,989. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.79 and a 200 day moving average of $17.98. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Matador Resources Co has a 52 week low of $13.42 and a 52 week high of $34.90.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The energy company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $241.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.42 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 19.10%. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Matador Resources Co will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

MTDR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Matador Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Co set a $33.00 price target on Matador Resources and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Stephens raised Matador Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Williams Capital began coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Matador Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.54.

In related news, Director Timothy E. Parker acquired 3,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.94 per share, for a total transaction of $49,960.96. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 24,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,664.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Bradley M. Robinson acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.34 per share, with a total value of $30,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 28,734 shares of company stock valued at $419,588. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

