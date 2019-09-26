Equitable Trust Co. Grows Holdings in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA)

Equitable Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,690 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co. owned about 0.39% of Motorcar Parts of America worth $1,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 410.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,927 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America during the first quarter worth about $137,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 3.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,863 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 11.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 97,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 16.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 154,145 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,909,000 after purchasing an additional 21,746 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MPAA. BidaskClub raised Motorcar Parts of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Motorcar Parts of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Motorcar Parts of America in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Motorcar Parts of America from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

MPAA stock traded down $2.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,484. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.28. The company has a market capitalization of $299.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.52. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.09 and a 52 week high of $24.08.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Motorcar Parts of America had a positive return on equity of 9.93% and a negative net margin of 1.73%. The firm had revenue of $108.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.08 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Motorcar Parts of America Profile

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy duty trucks, and industrial and agricultural application parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; brake master cylinders; and other products, such as turbochargers, brake power boosters, and diagnostic equipment.

