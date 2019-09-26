Equitable Trust Co. Increases Position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Equitable Trust Co. grew its holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,254 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $488,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 5,752.4% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,858,328 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after buying an additional 1,826,575 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 47,864 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 41,815 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after buying an additional 3,227 shares during the period. Finally, Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,231 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on CVS. ValuEngine lowered shares of CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Standpoint Research raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Mizuho set a $71.00 price target on shares of CVS Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.91.

NYSE CVS traded down $0.30 on Thursday, reaching $62.29. The stock had a trading volume of 360,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,629,215. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. CVS Health Corp has a 12-month low of $51.72 and a 12-month high of $82.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.22.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $63.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.66 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 1.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Corp will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CVS Health news, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 8,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $528,450.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,592,745. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

