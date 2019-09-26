Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $34.58

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $34.58 and last traded at $34.58, with a volume of 89062 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.92.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EQC shares. JMP Securities downgraded Equity Commonwealth from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.93 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 86.78 and a quick ratio of 86.78.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EQC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 119.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,148,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,533,000 after acquiring an additional 624,575 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 11.9% during the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 4,280,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,212,000 after acquiring an additional 455,196 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 73.7% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 805,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,200,000 after acquiring an additional 341,800 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 21.8% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,598,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,659,000 after acquiring an additional 286,700 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 68.8% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 585,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,151,000 after buying an additional 238,807 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

About Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, EQC's portfolio comprised 10 properties and 5.1 million square feet.

