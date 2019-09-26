Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Stake Lifted by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,564,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,214 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 15.23% of Equity Commonwealth worth $603,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EQC. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 123.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 52,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 28,791 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 119.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,148,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,533,000 after acquiring an additional 624,575 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 95,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,690 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 81.9% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 27,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 585,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,151,000 after acquiring an additional 238,807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

EQC stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $34.59. The company had a trading volume of 20,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,804. Equity Commonwealth has a 1 year low of $28.48 and a 1 year high of $34.53. The company has a current ratio of 86.78, a quick ratio of 86.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.94 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.99.

EQC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Equity Commonwealth from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, EQC's portfolio comprised 10 properties and 5.1 million square feet.

