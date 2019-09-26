Eros International (NYSE:EROS) Trading Down 29.9%

Eros International plc (NYSE:EROS)’s share price dropped 29.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.91 and last traded at $1.99, approximately 12,605,544 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 541% from the average daily volume of 1,967,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.84.

EROS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Eros International from $13.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Eros International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $180.59 million, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of -0.09.

Eros International (NYSE:EROS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.24). Eros International had a negative net margin of 156.91% and a positive return on equity of 1.49%. The business had revenue of $69.75 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EROS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Eros International by 980.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 6,483 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Eros International in the 1st quarter valued at $446,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Eros International in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Shah Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Eros International in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,240,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Eros International in the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000. Institutional investors own 55.80% of the company’s stock.

Eros International Company Profile (NYSE:EROS)

Eros International Plc, together with its subsidiaries, co-produces, acquires, and distributes Indian films in various formats worldwide. The company distributes its film content through various distribution channels, including theatrical, which includes multiplex chains and stand-alone theaters; television syndication that comprises satellite television broadcasting, cable television, and terrestrial television; and digital and ancillary, such as Internet protocol television, video on demand, music, inflight entertainment, home video, and Internet channels, as well as Eros Now online entertainment service.

