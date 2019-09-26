Erris Resources (LON:ERIS) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Erris Resources PLC (LON:ERIS) shares traded down 1.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 5.13 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.50 ($0.07), 288,495 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.60 ($0.07).

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 5.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 5.09. The company has a current ratio of 16.47, a quick ratio of 16.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $1.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93.

About Erris Resources (LON:ERIS)

Erris Resources plc, a mineral exploration and development company, explores for and develops a portfolio of zinc prospects in Ireland and gold projects in Sweden. It also explores for lead, silver, and copper. The company holds 100% interests in the Abbeytown project, which consists of six prospecting licenses covering an area of 159 square kilometers in Ireland.

