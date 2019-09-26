Espers (ESP) Price Down 11.6% Over Last Week

Espers (CURRENCY:ESP) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. One Espers coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptohub and Livecoin. Over the last seven days, Espers has traded 11.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Espers has a market capitalization of $587,274.00 and $61.00 worth of Espers was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Espers alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.76 or 0.00854615 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00026788 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00207681 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005651 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001829 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003547 BTC.

Espers Profile

ESP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HMQ1725 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 12th, 2016. Espers’ total supply is 22,888,373,670 coins. Espers’ official website is espers.io. Espers’ official Twitter account is @CryptoCoderz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Espers is /r/esperscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Espers Coin Trading

Espers can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptohub and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Espers directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Espers should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Espers using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Espers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Espers and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.