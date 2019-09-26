Espey Manufacturing & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Espey Manufacturing & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 1,000.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ESP traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.55. The company had a trading volume of 5,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,387. Espey Manufacturing & Electronics has a 12 month low of $23.25 and a 12 month high of $30.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.80.

Espey Manufacturing & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 16th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.62 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.9%.

Espey Manufacturing & Electronics Company Profile

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp., a power electronics design and original equipment manufacturing company, designs, manufactures, and tests electronic equipment primarily for use in military and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. The company's principal products include power supplies, power converters, filters, power transformers, magnetic components, power distribution equipment, UPS systems, antennas, and high power radar systems for use in AC and DC locomotives, shipboard power, shipboard radar, airborne power, ground-based radar, and ground mobile power applications.

