Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT) Shares Purchased by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT) by 1,486.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,156 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $1,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 16.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,814,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,526,000 after acquiring an additional 808,975 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 15.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,515,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,449,000 after acquiring an additional 457,554 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 8.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,815,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,427,000 after acquiring an additional 228,962 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 0.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,910,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,166,000 after acquiring an additional 7,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 48.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,829,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,721,000 after acquiring an additional 596,461 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Gregg A. Seibert sold 24,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total transaction of $482,656.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Gregg A. Seibert acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.48 per share, for a total transaction of $112,400.00. Insiders have sold 26,356,559 shares of company stock worth $515,289,154 over the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:EPRT traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.20. 486,773 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,176,222. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.63. Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc has a twelve month low of $13.05 and a twelve month high of $23.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.69, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.46.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th.

A number of research firms recently commented on EPRT. Zacks Investment Research cut Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America upgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $20.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.79.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

