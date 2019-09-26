ESSILOR INTL S/S (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) Lifted to “Overweight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of ESSILOR INTL S/S (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut ESSILOR INTL S/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. ESSILOR INTL S/S currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $74.00.

Shares of ESSILOR INTL S/S stock opened at $70.58 on Monday. ESSILOR INTL S/S has a one year low of $53.76 and a one year high of $75.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.47 and its 200 day moving average is $63.79. The stock has a market cap of $30.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.00.

ESSILOR INTL S/S Company Profile

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme designs, manufactures, and distributes ophthalmic lenses, frames, and sunglasses North America, Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, Latin America, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Wholesale, Retail, Lenses and Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses & Readers.

