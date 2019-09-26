ETFSYUS/ETF (ASX:ZYUS) Declares $0.12 Interim Dividend

ETFSYUS/ETF (ASX:ZYUS) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.121 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th.

Shares of ASX:ZYUS traded up A$0.07 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting A$13.72 ($9.73). 4,600 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is A$13.27 and its 200 day moving average price is A$13.45.

Featured Article: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for ETFSYUS/ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFSYUS/ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.