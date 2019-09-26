EvenCoin Price Tops $0.0174 on Exchanges (EVN)

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 26th. One EvenCoin token can now be purchased for about $0.0174 or 0.00000214 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha, YoBit and Mercatox. In the last seven days, EvenCoin has traded 23% lower against the dollar. EvenCoin has a total market capitalization of $525,348.00 and approximately $664,961.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003504 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00077756 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.31 or 0.00373785 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012363 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00008899 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded up 167.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000078 BTC.

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000096 BTC.

About EvenCoin

EVN is a token. It launched on December 1st, 2017. EvenCoin’s total supply is 30,208,488 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,200,686 tokens. EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org. The official website for EvenCoin is www.evencoin.io.

EvenCoin Token Trading

EvenCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, Mercatox and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EvenCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EvenCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

