Everus (EVR) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $743.00

Everus (CURRENCY:EVR) traded down 10.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 25th. Everus has a total market capitalization of $6.31 million and approximately $743.00 worth of Everus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Everus has traded 22.4% lower against the US dollar. One Everus coin can currently be purchased for $0.0138 or 0.00000165 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $51.55, $24.68, $50.98 and $10.39.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Everus Coin Profile

Everus (CRYPTO:EVR) is a coin. It was first traded on September 6th, 2017. Everus’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 456,728,295 coins. The official website for Everus is everus.org. The official message board for Everus is media.everus.org. Everus’ official Twitter account is @everusworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Everus is /r/everus-world and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Everus Coin Trading

Everus can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $10.39, $7.50, $5.60, $13.77, $18.94, $50.98, $33.94, $24.43, $20.33, $24.68, $51.55 and $32.15. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Everus using one of the exchanges listed above.

