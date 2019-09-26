Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (NYSE:AQUA) Receives $16.43 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (NYSE:AQUA) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.43.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AQUA shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 8th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 141,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 11,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 1,855.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 4,509 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 373,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,313,000 after purchasing an additional 5,879 shares during the period.

Shares of AQUA stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $16.80. 359,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 583,353. Evoqua Water Technologies has a one year low of $7.92 and a one year high of $18.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.85.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $360.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.07 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS.

Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides a range of water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services. It operates in three segments: Industrial, Municipal, and Products. The Industrial segment offers capital systems and related recurring aftermarket services, parts, and consumables, as well as long-term and short-term service contracts, and emergency services for treating industrial process water, utility water, and wastewater.

