EXACT Sciences’ (EXAS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Leerink Swann

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Leerink Swann in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of EXACT Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of EXACT Sciences in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of EXACT Sciences from $120.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of EXACT Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.91.

NASDAQ:EXAS traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.24. 1,939,321 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,754,790. EXACT Sciences has a one year low of $53.06 and a one year high of $123.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $114.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.69. The company has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a PE ratio of -71.50 and a beta of 1.49.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The medical research company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $199.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.18 million. EXACT Sciences had a negative net margin of 35.43% and a negative return on equity of 28.90%. EXACT Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 94.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that EXACT Sciences will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Scott C. Johnson sold 3,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.63, for a total value of $383,138.01. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,870.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 1,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.93, for a total value of $205,669.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,844 shares in the company, valued at $5,052,592.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,116 shares of company stock worth $1,628,440. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXAS. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in EXACT Sciences by 216.9% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,303,930 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $389,996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261,394 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in EXACT Sciences by 59.5% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,827 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in EXACT Sciences during the second quarter valued at $561,000. GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in EXACT Sciences during the first quarter valued at $2,745,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its position in EXACT Sciences by 152.3% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 33,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,885,000 after purchasing an additional 20,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.63% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

