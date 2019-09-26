Exantas Capital Corp (XAN) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 27th

Exantas Capital Corp (NYSE:XAN) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, October 25th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This is a boost from Exantas Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

Exantas Capital has a payout ratio of 93.5% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Exantas Capital to earn $1.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 85.5%.

NYSE XAN traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.60. The company had a trading volume of 146,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,709. The company has a market capitalization of $371.26 million, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 180.25, a quick ratio of 180.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.13. Exantas Capital has a twelve month low of $9.72 and a twelve month high of $11.72.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Exantas Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. ValuEngine cut Exantas Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Exantas Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.51.

Exantas Capital Company Profile

Exantas Capital Corp., a real estate investment trust, primarily focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial mortgage loans and commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine debt, preferred equity investments related to commercial real estate (CRE), commercial mortgage-backed securities, and CRE equity investments.

