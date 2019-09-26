Explor Resources (CVE:EXS) Sets New 52-Week High at $0.04

Explor Resources Inc. (CVE:EXS)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 61800 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.03 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.39. The company has a market cap of $6.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75.

About Explor Resources (CVE:EXS)

Explor Resources Inc, a junior gold and base metals mining and exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, zinc, nickel, and base metal properties in Ontario, Québec, Saskatchewan, and New Brunswick. Its flagship property is the Timmins Porcupine West Gold Project consisting of 185 unpatented mining units and 3 patented mining claims covering a total of 3,200 hectares located in the Bristol and Ogden Townships in the Timmins-Porcupine Mining Camp.

