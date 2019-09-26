FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.15, Bloomberg Earnings reports. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 64.19%. The company had revenue of $364.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. FactSet Research Systems updated its FY 2020 guidance to $8.70-9.00 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $9.85-10.15 EPS.

FDS traded down $25.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $245.71. 1,828,741 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 337,042. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of 28.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $274.66 and its 200 day moving average is $273.48. FactSet Research Systems has a 52 week low of $188.31 and a 52 week high of $305.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.76%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $230.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $256.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $264.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. DA Davidson set a $252.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.75.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total value of $344,189.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,445,245.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian G. Daly sold 473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.17, for a total transaction of $139,142.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,214.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 146,631 shares of company stock worth $41,904,262 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

