FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Downgraded by ValuEngine

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on FDS. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $230.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. DA Davidson set a $252.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $256.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.75.

Shares of FDS stock traded down $25.28 on Thursday, reaching $245.71. 1,828,741 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,042. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $274.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $273.48. The company has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.00. FactSet Research Systems has a twelve month low of $188.31 and a twelve month high of $305.38.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.15. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 64.19%. The company had revenue of $364.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total value of $344,189.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,445,245.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Philip A. Hadley sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.86, for a total transaction of $21,214,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 467,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,199,712.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 146,631 shares of company stock valued at $41,904,262 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 23.3% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the first quarter worth about $84,000. 96.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

