Fandom Sports Media (CNSX:FDM) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.02

Fandom Sports Media Corp (CNSX:FDM) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.02 and last traded at $0.02, with a volume of 1640766 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $0.03.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.06.

In other Fandom Sports Media news, Senior Officer Henri Holm sold 1,055,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.05, for a total value of $52,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,874,612 shares in the company, valued at $443,730.60.

Fandom Sports Media Company Profile (CNSX:FDM)

FANDOM SPORTS Media is an entertainment company that aggregates, curates and produces unique fan-focused content. The FANDOM SPORTS App is the Company’s core product, which is the ultimate destination for unfiltered raw sports talk. The app allows passionate sports fans to unleash their primal sports passions, pick fights and earn rewards.

