Feathercoin (FTC) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $8,198.00

Feathercoin (CURRENCY:FTC) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 26th. In the last week, Feathercoin has traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar. Feathercoin has a total market cap of $2.73 million and approximately $8,198.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Feathercoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0108 or 0.00000136 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including QBTC, Bittrex, CoinExchange and LiteBit.eu.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IPChain (IPC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001668 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 41.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Feathercoin Coin Profile

FTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 252,135,240 coins. Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Feathercoin is forum.feathercoin.com. The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Feathercoin’s official website is feathercoin.com.

Buying and Selling Feathercoin

Feathercoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, LiteBit.eu, BX Thailand, QBTC, Cryptopia, CoinExchange, Bittrex and Bittylicious. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feathercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Feathercoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Feathercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

