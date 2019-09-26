Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) Coverage Initiated at Liberum Capital

Analysts at Liberum Capital began coverage on shares of Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) in a research report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a GBX 2,825 ($36.91) price target on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.45% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on FEVR. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 3,900 ($50.96) to GBX 3,250 ($42.47) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 4,000 ($52.27) to GBX 3,400 ($44.43) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,186.11 ($41.63).

Shares of FEVR opened at GBX 2,426 ($31.70) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.17, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,280.96 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,593.49. Fevertree Drinks has a 12 month low of GBX 1,985 ($25.94) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,815 ($49.85). The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion and a PE ratio of 44.27.

In other news, insider Kevin Havelock bought 13,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,177 ($28.45) per share, with a total value of £289,497.46 ($378,279.71).

Fevertree Drinks Company Profile

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

