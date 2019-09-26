Financial Survey: QF Liquidation (OTCMKTS:QTWWQ) & Adomani (OTCMKTS:ADOM)

QF Liquidation (OTCMKTS:QTWWQ) and Adomani (OTCMKTS:ADOM) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get QF Liquidation alerts:

2.1% of Adomani shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of QF Liquidation shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 30.1% of Adomani shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for QF Liquidation and Adomani, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QF Liquidation 0 0 0 0 N/A Adomani 0 1 1 0 2.50

Adomani has a consensus price target of $2.50, indicating a potential upside of 2,647.25%. Given Adomani’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Adomani is more favorable than QF Liquidation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares QF Liquidation and Adomani’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QF Liquidation N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Adomani $5.01 million 1.32 -$11.04 million ($0.15) -0.61

QF Liquidation has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Adomani.

Profitability

This table compares QF Liquidation and Adomani’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QF Liquidation N/A N/A N/A Adomani -64.22% -78.98% -47.90%

Risk & Volatility

QF Liquidation has a beta of 8.41, meaning that its stock price is 741% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Adomani has a beta of 1.68, meaning that its stock price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Adomani beats QF Liquidation on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

QF Liquidation Company Profile

QF Liquidation, Inc. develops, produces, and sells compressed natural gas fuel storage tanks and packaged fuel storage systems for heavy, medium, and light-duty trucks; and passenger vehicles in the United States, Canada, Germany, Australia, India, the United Kingdom, Spain, and Taiwan. Its products include high pressure gaseous fuel tanks, packaged fuel system modules, gaseous fuel electronic vehicle control systems and software, hybrid control and motor control software systems, inverters and motors, and engines/generators and fuel cell power. The company also designs, develops, engineers, and validates fuel storage systems for natural gas vehicle applications ranging from passenger vehicles to heavy duty trucks; and integrates electric motors, inverters, generators, and electronic vehicle control components into hybrid and plug-in electric vehicles. In addition, it provides component, subsystem, and system testing and validation services; certification and compliance; and production engineering and manufacturing process development services. Further, the company offers vehicle level assembly services; technical training services; and service procedures, diagnostics, tools, and repair/maintenance programs for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). Its customers include OEMs, aftermarket and OEM truck integrators, fleets, material science companies, and other governmental entities and agencies. The company, formerly known as Quantum Fuel Systems Technologies Worldwide, Inc., was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, California.

Adomani Company Profile

ADOMANI, Inc. provides zero-emission electric and hybrid drivetrain systems for integration in new and existing school buses and medium to heavy-duty commercial fleet vehicles. Its products include traction motor/generator and motor controller, as well as power-flow set up for direct-drive configuration, which is a single speed gearbox, or a multi-gear ration transmission system. The company also offers lithium-ion battery packs, inverters, chargers, electrically driven systems for power steering and brakes, wiring harnesses, flat screen user-interface, and fleet technician diagnostic tools. ADOMANI, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Corona, California.

Receive News & Ratings for QF Liquidation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QF Liquidation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.