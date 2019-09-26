FinnCap Reaffirms Corporate Rating for Evgen Pharma (LON:EVG)

FinnCap reaffirmed their corporate rating on shares of Evgen Pharma (LON:EVG) in a research report released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Evgen Pharma stock opened at GBX 15.13 ($0.20) on Monday. Evgen Pharma has a 12-month low of GBX 13.10 ($0.17) and a 12-month high of GBX 33 ($0.43). The stock has a market cap of $20.06 million and a P/E ratio of -5.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 16.74 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 18.21.

Get Evgen Pharma alerts:

Evgen Pharma Company Profile

Evgen Pharma plc, a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on the treatment of cancer and neurological diseases. Its core technology is Sulforadex, which include synthetic and stabilized analogues of the naturally occurring compound sulforaphane. The company's lead product is SFX-01, a synthetic version of sulforaphane stabilised that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer and subarachnoid haemorrhage, as well as in preclinical stage for multiple sclerosis and clinical stage to treat prostate cancer.

Featured Story: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Evgen Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evgen Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.