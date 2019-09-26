Fintab (FNTB) Price Hits $0.0040 on Exchanges

Fintab (CURRENCY:FNTB) traded down 18.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. Fintab has a total market capitalization of $11,035.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of Fintab was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Fintab has traded down 14.6% against the US dollar. One Fintab token can now be bought for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002990 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012376 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.36 or 0.00189715 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.79 or 0.01034777 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000715 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000158 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00020435 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00088318 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Fintab Profile

Fintab’s launch date was December 14th, 2017. Fintab’s total supply is 3,079,387 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,779,387 tokens. Fintab’s official message board is steemit.com/@fintab. Fintab’s official Twitter account is @fintab_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fintab’s official website is fintab.io/ico. The Reddit community for Fintab is /r/FinTab.

Buying and Selling Fintab

Fintab can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fintab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fintab should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fintab using one of the exchanges listed above.

