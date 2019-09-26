Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corp (TSE:FC) Announces $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corp (TSE:FC) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 27th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.078 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th.

FC stock traded up C$0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$13.98. 7,263 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,687. The company has a market cap of $392.38 million and a P/E ratio of 14.40. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment has a 52-week low of C$12.59 and a 52-week high of C$14.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$13.81 and its 200 day moving average price is C$13.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.17, a quick ratio of 6.31 and a current ratio of 6.32.

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (TSE:FC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.24. The company had revenue of C$12.21 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Firm Capital Mortgage Investment will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Separately, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Firm Capital Mortgage Investment from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

About Firm Capital Mortgage Investment

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation, through its mortgage banker Firm Capital Corporation, provides residential and commercial real estate finance in Canada. It engages in originating, funding, purchasing, and servicing mortgage investments. The company offers mortgage services, such as real estate financing, real estate investment financing, capital market services, and loan servicing and advisory services; lending programs, including construction and development lending, investment property financing, short term lending, bridge finance, mezzanine and equity investments, capital market facilities, residential and non-conventional house lending, and condominium capital improvement loans, as well as special situations loans; and various types of lending facilities to mortgage brokers.

