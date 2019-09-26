First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 25th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th.

First Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.9% annually over the last three years. First Bancorp has a payout ratio of 15.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect First Bancorp to earn $3.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.6%.

NASDAQ FBNC traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $36.26. The company had a trading volume of 65,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,959. First Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $30.50 and a fifty-two week high of $41.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.14.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $70.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.62 million. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 30.19%. Equities analysts forecast that First Bancorp will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FBNC. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. First Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.75.

In other news, Director Mary Clara Capel sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $32,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $507,935. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

