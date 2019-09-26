First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,199,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 77,640 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.95% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $44,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FR. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,702,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,128,000 after buying an additional 141,450 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 169,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,002,000 after buying an additional 8,127 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 922,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,612,000 after buying an additional 31,220 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 125,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,445,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $253,000. 94.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.10.

Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $40.13. The stock had a trading volume of 13,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,448. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.30 and a 1 year high of $40.17.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $104.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.62 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 35.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.50%.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

