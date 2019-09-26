First Manhattan Co. Grows Holdings in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI)

First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 762,701 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 21,550 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. owned approximately 0.21% of D. R. Horton worth $32,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new position in D. R. Horton in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $387,479,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its stake in D. R. Horton by 3,904.1% in the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,673,669 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,257,000 after buying an additional 1,631,870 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in D. R. Horton by 1,574.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,680,685 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,488,000 after buying an additional 1,580,298 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in D. R. Horton by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 22,278,637 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,048,294,000 after buying an additional 1,540,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in D. R. Horton by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,558,688 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $726,579,000 after buying an additional 1,211,995 shares in the last quarter. 86.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total transaction of $230,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,481,269.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $360,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,500 shares of company stock valued at $937,350. Company insiders own 6.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHI traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $52.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 614,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,094,945. The stock has a market cap of $19.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 6.91, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. D. R. Horton Inc has a 52 week low of $32.39 and a 52 week high of $52.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.28.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. D. R. Horton had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that D. R. Horton Inc will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of D. R. Horton to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of D. R. Horton in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of D. R. Horton from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of D. R. Horton from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of D. R. Horton from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. D. R. Horton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.22.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

