First Manhattan Co. Has $141.43 Million Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

First Manhattan Co. cut its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,800,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,530 shares during the period. Philip Morris International comprises about 0.8% of First Manhattan Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. First Manhattan Co. owned approximately 0.12% of Philip Morris International worth $141,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Willingdon Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 13,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 18,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 41,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,671,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Capital City Trust Co. FL boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 11,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on PM shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $86.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.77.

In related news, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.42, for a total transaction of $96,162.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PM traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $75.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,630,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,042,471. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.11. The company has a market capitalization of $112.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.99. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.67 and a fifty-two week high of $92.74.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.42 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.03% and a negative return on equity of 80.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.19%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 89.41%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

