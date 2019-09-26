First Manhattan Co. Has $359.12 Million Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

First Manhattan Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,512,696 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 52,719 shares during the quarter. Danaher comprises approximately 2.0% of First Manhattan Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. First Manhattan Co. owned about 0.35% of Danaher worth $359,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 2.0% in the second quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 3,701 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department raised its stake in Danaher by 1.7% in the second quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 4,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its stake in Danaher by 3.1% in the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,635 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Danaher by 2.9% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,783 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copperwynd Financial LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 1.9% during the second quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 4,144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 78.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on DHR. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price (up from $142.00) on shares of Danaher in a report on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $134.00 price target on Danaher and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on Danaher from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Danaher from $131.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Danaher in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.54.

In other Danaher news, EVP Daniel L. Comas sold 68,379 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.05, for a total value of $9,713,236.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 187,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,630,681.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian W. Ellis sold 1,010 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total value of $145,480.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,889 shares in the company, valued at $3,008,851.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 177,202 shares of company stock worth $25,175,829 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHR traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $142.74. 295,149 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,285,520. The stock has a market cap of $103.73 billion, a PE ratio of 31.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $94.59 and a 12 month high of $147.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.37.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 12.22%. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.04%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

